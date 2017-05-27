Phil Cawley was live from Kenmare this morning, and as ever he had the Classic 9 at 11.

So let's take a look back at the year 2003...

It was the year we first met Nemo, Marlin, Dory and all their pals in Finding Nemo which went on to become the highest grossing animated film of all time...until Shrek 2 pushed them off the top spot.

In Ireland, the 390 foot Spire in Dublin's O'Connell Street was completed just over a year after construction began while in GAA, Armagh won their first Sam Maguire.

And of course, we were represented by Micky Joe Harte in the Eurovision with this hit.

There was controversy when Madonna kissed Britney...and Christina...and Apple unveiled their iTunes store to the public.

But what were the tracks that made the year?

9. Hey Ya-Outkast

8. Where Is The Love-Black Eyed Peas

7. Rock Your Body-Justin Timberlake

6. Seven Nation Army-White Stripes

5. In Da Club-50 Cent

4. Saints And Sinners-Paddy Casey

3. I Believe In A Thing Called Love-The Darkness

2. Leave Right Now-Will Young

1. Crazy In Love-Beyonce

Phil will have more from the Classic 9 At 11 next week!