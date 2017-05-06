He's back from his holliers and this morning Phil Cawley was back in your ears with the Classic 9 at 11...

But what year was it?

Well, if you guessed 2005...you may take a bow!

What are your memories of the year?

Do you remember watching this iconic television moment with your head in your hands?

It was also the year we met Jake Stevens and the rest of the gang on Naked Camera while the nation was hooked on a story about some Desperate Housewives and Doctor Who returned to out screens.

U2 played at Croke Park and broke some records in the process, before hotfooting it over to London to play a special gig at Live 8.

2005 was also the year of the 7/7 terror attacks in London and the costliest natural disaster in American disaster, Hurricane Katrina, which claimed nearly two thousand lives.

In Ireland, we welcomed the Tall Ships to Waterford and Croke Park welcomed soccer and rugby to the stadium.

Daniel Craig became Bond and gaming fans had a big year with the launch of the Xbox 360!

But what were the tracks that made the year?

Have a listen to the Classic 9 at 11 2005

9. Shapeshifter-Back to Basics

8. The Pussycat Dolls-Don't Cha

7. Kanye West-Gold Digger

6. The Killers-Smile Like You Mean It

5. Snoop Dogg feat. Justin Timberlake-Signs

4. Phantom Planet-California

3. Sugababes-Push The Button

2. 2Pac-Ghetto Gospel

1. James Blunt-You're Beautiful