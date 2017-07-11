Classic 9 at 11...1987!
So this weekend Phil Cawley sat us into his time machine and transported us back to 1987.
What a year it was for movies; Dirty Dancing, Predator, Robocop, Full Metal Jacket and one of our all time favourites...
It was the year the world's population reached 5 billion people, Whitney Houston's second album Whitney becomes the first album by a female artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200, and this new service illuminated our TV screens...
Here's your classic 9 at 11!
9. Level 42 - Running In The Family
8. Timbuktu 3 - The Future's So Bright
7. The Blow Monkeys - It Doesn't Have to Be This Way
6. Starship - Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now
5. The Cure - Just Like Heaven
4. Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up
3. Michael Jackson - The Way You Make Me feel
2. Whitney Houston - I wanna Dance With Somebody
1. Prince - I Could Never Take The Place of Your Man
Phil will be back with another Classic 9 at 11 next weekend. Get the thinking caps on!