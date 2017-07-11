So this weekend Phil Cawley sat us into his time machine and transported us back to 1987.

What a year it was for movies; Dirty Dancing, Predator, Robocop, Full Metal Jacket and one of our all time favourites...

It was the year the world's population reached 5 billion people, Whitney Houston's second album Whitney becomes the first album by a female artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200, and this new service illuminated our TV screens...

Here's your classic 9 at 11!

9. Level 42 - Running In The Family

8. Timbuktu 3 - The Future's So Bright

7. The Blow Monkeys - It Doesn't Have to Be This Way

6. Starship - Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now

5. The Cure - Just Like Heaven

4. Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up

3. Michael Jackson - The Way You Make Me feel

2. Whitney Houston - I wanna Dance With Somebody

1. Prince - I Could Never Take The Place of Your Man

Phil will be back with another Classic 9 at 11 next weekend. Get the thinking caps on!