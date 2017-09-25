This Saturday, Phil brought us back to the business end of the 80's.

1988 was a year full of music surprises, one of which was a little known singer from Switzerland winning the Eurovision in Dublin. "Celine who?"....

Then we had the lady with the best bum in the business, Kylie Minogue, who bid farewell to her role in Neighbours, and said "g'day" to the charts with her smash hit debut single,

It was also the year that Ireland launched it's national live lotto draw, Richard Madeley & Judy Finnegan (Richard & Judy) first hosted a new TV show called 'This Morning' and 20million people tuned into the BBC to watch the wedding of Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, a year after it aired in Oz...

and who could forget this badass.....

Here's this week's Classic 9 at 11...

9. Midnight Oil - Beds Are Burning

8. Michael Jackson - Smooth Criminal

7. INXS - New Sensation

6. Yazz - The Only Way Is Up

5. Erasure- A Little Respect

4. Womack & Womack - Teardrops

3. Hothouse Flowers - Don't Go

2. Fleetwood Mac - Everywhere

1. Tracy Chapman - Fast Car

Phil's back next week with another Classic 9 at 11, so get the thinking caps on!!