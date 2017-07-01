Phil Cawley was live this morning with another Classic 9 at 11, and the year was 1993!

We remember it well, girls and boys around the country were learning dance moves to Take That...and we met another up and coming boy band who definitely could dance!

It was also the year of some fantastic movies, The Snapper had us all howling at small turkeys but it was Jurassic Park that blasted the box office!

Here's your Classic 9 At 11!

9. The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite-R.E.M

8. Moving On Up-M People

7. Relight My Fire-Take That

6. Regret-New Order

5. Mr. Vain-Culture Beat

4. The Man Who Sold The World-Nirvana

3. All That She Wants-Ace of Bace

2. Living On My Own-Freddie Mercury

1. Linger-The Cranberries

Phil will be back next week with another Classic 9 at 11!