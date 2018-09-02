Playlist: Relive Phil Cawley's Epic Electric Picnic Set
Phil Cawley and his Friday Night Anthems blew the roof off the Today FM Soundgarden stage on Friday night at Electric Picnic!
So @PhilCawley is lit!!! #EP18 #EP2018 #ElectricPicnic #TodayFM @EPfestival #SoundGarden pic.twitter.com/69xpFxZfTU— Today FM (@TodayFM) August 31, 2018
The set packed one hell of a punch and who could resist a bit of a boogie on stage..
Every. Time. @PhilCawley— Today FM (@TodayFM) August 31, 2018
Dancing Kweens!! #EP18 #EP2018 #ElectricPicnic #TodayFM @EPfestival #SoundGarden pic.twitter.com/jQFZOhp5ob
Relive the night in all it's glory right here!
