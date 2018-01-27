The Cawley Camino 2018 will be happening on September 6th.

And this year it is the Portuguese Coastal way.

I hope you can join me this year and help support Pieta House!

For any interested parties, I will be doing some Camino chats around Ireland shortly.

I'll be in Outback Jacks in Galway on Tuesday 13th February at 7pm.

Then on Thursday March 1st, I'll be in Landers Outdoor World in Tralee.

And then I'll be in Kilkenny Library at 11am on Friday March 9th.

Last year the response was overwhelming and quite a few people were disappointed.

Because of this, I will make a return to the Camino via the "French Way" on October 11th.

Any questions please email me philip@todayfm.com or any of the team at Camino ways.

And for a little extra adventure, I will be leading a group on the Camino to Rome in June.

Full maps and details of all the trips on Details on caminoways.com.

Whatever trip you choose, I'd love to see you on board supporting Pieta House in the process.