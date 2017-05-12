We're on the road again, and this Saturday, Phil is headed to the Radisson Blu Hotel and Spa in Limerick. He'll be trying out some of the activities available at the hotel, and there's even rumours of a fairy garden opening?

And of course, we'll have the Classic 9 at 11...it was the year we met the Teletubbies, but what was the year? Up for grabs this week is a trip away to the Radisson Blu in Limerick, so tune in from 11am tomorrow and get in touch with your guesses!

On Sunday from 1pm, Phil will be back in Dublin with three hours of great music for your Sunday afternoon and of course, we'll have the weekly musical quiz!

So tune in Saturday from 11am and Sunday from 1pm for The Phil Cawley Show.