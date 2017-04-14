Are you a fan of Kings of Leon? Well you're going to want to keep those radios tuned to Today FM over the weekend as we have a brilliant prize to giveaway this weekend!

Across Sunday and Monday, a number of shows will be giving away tickets to see the Followill's in Dublin's 3 Arena on July 4th...and on Monday, Phil will be upgrading one lucky winner to an all-expenses paid trip to the Manchester Arena to see Kings of Leon on June 7th

All that and on Saturday from 11am, Phil will have the Classic 9 at 11 and it was the year that we first laid our eyes on the new currency that would take over called the 'Euro'...but what year was it?