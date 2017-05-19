Looking for the best tunes to keep you going over the weekend?

Phil Cawley has you covered and it all kicks off tonight from 9pm with Friday Night Anthems!

On Saturday from 11am, Phil will be taking you back to the past with the Classic 9 at 11...but will you be able to guess the year? Here's a hint...

Plus, we'll be looking for your pitchside plugs from around the country!

And you won't want to miss Saturdays show because Phil will be giving out the hint for this week's big prize.

On Sunday from 1pm, Phil has a HUGE 49 inch 4K HD Smart TV up for grabs with thanks to Moy Park's new popup game show...Rule the Roost.

It's the only way to spend the weekend!