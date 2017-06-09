Looking for the best tracks to keep you going over the weekend? Phil Cawley has you covered!

It all kicks off tonight from 9pm with Friday Night Anthems, as Phil brings you three hours of the biggest tracks, the singalong classics and some forgotten faves.

Tomorrow from 11am, Phil is back in the hot seat with the Classic 9 at 11 and it was the year that the story of a breakfast club became an instant classic.

And of course, we'll be looking for your 'Pitchside Plugs' so get in touch with your requests to 53102 from 11am tomorrow.

On Sunday from 1pm, Phil will have his music quiz and three hours of the best tunes to keep you dancing whether you're out and about or chilling in the house.