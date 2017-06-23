Your weekend starts with Phil Cawley tonight from 9pm with Friday Night Anthems, as Phil brings you three hours of the biggest tracks, the singalong classics and some forgotten faves.

Tomorrow from 11am, Phil will have as always the Classic 9 at 11 with a look back on the year that Irish football was rocked by the Lansdowne Road riots and we first met this lovable rogue.

And of course, we'll be looking for your 'Pitchside Plugs' so get in touch with your requests to 53102 from 11am tomorrow.

On Sunday from 1pm, we'll have our weekly musical quiz!