We know you're looking for absolute tunes over the weekend..I mean..who isn't..right?? That's why we have Phil on duty, and he's bringin' it large!!

It all starts tonight from 9pm with Friday Night Anthems, as Phil delves into the archives and pulls out three hours of the biggest tracks, some singalong classics and a few forgotten faves.

Then from 11am tomorrow, Phil delights (as always) with The Classic 9 at 11, where we are transported back in time. If you can guess the year, we have x2 weekend tickets to the Punchestown Music Festival for the winner. It was the year when the world population reached 5 billion and ladies lost their reason for this guy... #dirty

12pm means it's time for our "Pitchside Plugs" as we'll support you as you...well..ehhmm...support. All requests to 53102.

Phil is back @1pm Sunday, where we have two music quizzes awaiting your eager ears and more tickets up for grabs.

Phil Cawley - DO IT!!!!!