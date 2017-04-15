In the new series of his series, Car Share, Peter Kay's character John shares a love for a classic album with his pal Kayleigh.

The album? 2001's compilation Now 48!

It had some absolute bangers from Britney Spears, Shaggy and...eh...Bob The Builder.

The love for Now 48 has spread and now there's a high demand for the album online with fans trying to get their hands on the CD!

But this raised the question, what is your defining album? The one that's in the car, the house and on the phone.

Here's just some of the albums chosen by the listeners of The Phil Cawley Show...

'Metallica Black Album... Best album ever I have been a Metallica fan ever since. Clive in Cork'

'For the year that's in it The Joshua Tree! Joe, Arklow.'

'It has to be Smashing Pumpkins, Melancholy and the Infinite Sadness, must be the best double album ever released, Brendan from Mayo'.

'Has to be 'What's The Story Morning Glory' by Oasis Miriam in Laois'

'Pills Thrills and Bellyaches.. 1991 bought fir me by my darling wife Sandra. Paul from Drawda'

'Nirvana MTV Unplugged-brilliant album John Hynes Ratoath'

'Hi Ben Bustard here my "now 48 " is Bon Jovi's Slippery When Wet'

'Hi Phil, my defining album that brings me right back is "Rave 92". Xworx jeans, joe bloggs tops, teenage discos in Tralee ,prodigy! Good times.. John Mc'

'Thin Lizzy 'Live and dangerous' is my bring everywhere album. I bought it on vinyl when I was in UCC in 1979 and somebody spilled a cup of coffee over the record player and warped the record. I have since bought it on cassette, CD a day iTunes for my ipod. Teresa Wemyss in Gorey who is walking the dogs and listening to Today Fm. '