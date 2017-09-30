All month, Today FM have been encouraging listeners at home to 'Dare to Care' for the Irish Cancer Society.

We've had Iano in his wedding dress, Dermot and Dave cycling from Adare to Cahir (geddit?!), Matt performing stand up, and Fergal doing...well just about everything.

As ever, our amazing listeners were an incredible support dressing up, getting out and raising much needed funds for an incredible cause.

Have a listen to Eimear's plan to get people to 'Bare to Care'...

In Cork, there's a whole bunch of friends getting together in memory of their friend Sinead who passed away last month...

Weekend Breakfast presenter Alison Curtis wanted to do her bit...and it was a little more simple than hopping on the bike or into the wedding dress.

Or so we thought...

Turns out, Alison is TERRIFIED of balloons. Yes, those air filled joy makers that remind you of childhood parties and give Bill Clinton such joy.

It's called globophobia and Alison is not alone in this, our own Paul McLoone also suffers from the phobia. For Alison, it's so severe that her daughter Joan has never had balloons at any birthday party and they're not in the house. Ever.

However, Dare to Care is all about facing your fears, taking yourself out of your comfort zone and that's just what Alison did.

We filled the studio with 199 balloons (we had one popping on the way in which meant a lot of screaming) and Alison had to do the show surrounded by them.

Things got a little...intense...have a listen...

And remember...