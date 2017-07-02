Canada Day occurs on July 1st of every year, however 2017 is a little bit different as the Maple Leaf celebrated it's 150th birthday (Happy Birthday to you...). Festivities were reported worldwide, but it was "The Farney" county that drew our attention, as there is an unlikely, yet massive, connection between the two places.

Last year, Alison spoke with Canada Day Monaghan Organiser, Sean Conlon, about the event and was given an open invitation - so we decided to head-off to Monaghan for the soirée, and learn more about their bond.

We met so many great people up there, and Alison was honoured to finally make the acquaintance of the Ambassador of Canada to Ireland, Kevin Vickers. A truly interesting man; they chatted about his tougher side, the two nation's history and he even gave listeners some clues on how to meet Justin Trudeau when he visits this coming week. We were also treated to an aul tune on the fiddle from a Canadian fiddle player called Rosie McKenzie.

A massive day all-round! #OhCanada #Poutine&Pucks #EhEhEhEh

Have a listen to their chat in full here:

