It's almost the weekend and Alison Curtis is with you for another Weekend Breakfast kicking off tomorrow morning from 8am with Saturday Breakfast.

As always, Alison will have a look at some of the events taking place around the country, plus she'll be finding out about this year's Starcamp including how your little one can visit Today FM towers.

And if you're struggling to fill those long summer months, Dr Mary O'Kane is returning to chat about summer options for the kids, and how to combat loneliness.

All that plus, some brilliant prizes up for grabs...and all the best tunes!

It doesn't stop there, on Sunday from 7am, Alison will be taking the first look at the Sunday papers and we'll be meeting the latest winner of our Cadbury Moments competition.

Don't miss Saturday Breakfast from 8am and Sunday Breakfast from 7am only on Today FM.