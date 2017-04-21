It's the weekend, and tomorrow, you'll be able to pop the feet up and enjoy your 'Weekend Breakfast' on Today FM.

On Saturday, the brilliant Pamela Blake is in the hot-seat for Alison and she's promised to bring you three hours of the best tunes and plenty of your requests so make sure and get in touch!

Pamela will also be chatting about some of the best events taking place across the country this weekend, including a special Oscars event taking place with LauraLynn.

Plus, a chance to win a family pass to Tayto Park!

On Sunday, Alison will be returning to your ears with more great tunes, and she'll be finding out while Michael Eavis is coming to Dublin next week.

Tune in from 8am tomorrow and 7am Sunday for Weekend Breakfast...sure it wouldn't be the weekend without it!