It's the long weekend and Alison Curtis is going to kick things off with a bang with Saturday Breakfast tomorrow morning from 8am.

This week on Saturday breakfast, Alison will be bringing you the latest events from all around the country that you can hop in the car and get to.

And, if you're thinking of embarking on a road trip this summer, Pól Ó Conghaile will be live in studio with Alison to chat about his favourite Irish routes.

Plus a chance to win an exclusive 'Weekend Breakfast' tote bag to carry all of your belongings in!

On Sunday, from 7am it's a VHI Women's Mini Marathon special as we look forward to the big day on Monday! Alison will have two hours of the best music and shout-outs for the 35,000 women taking to the streets of Dublin on Monday.

So make sure and join Alison Curtis from 8am on Saturday and 7am on Sunday and we'll see you at the start line of the VHI Women's Mini Marathon on Monday!