The weather may not be sticking around, but Alison Curtis will be with you to brighten up your weekend!

It all kicks off tomorrow morning at 8am with Saturday Breakfast and Alison has three hours of brilliant tunes, chats, and competitions on the way!

We'll be finding out about the Soul Kids area at this year's Body and Soul, meeting this week's little reader and we're delighted to be welcoming Diarmuid Gavin back to Saturday Breakfast to chat all things gardening!

On Sunday from 7am, Alison will have three hours of the best tracks to keep you going whether you're out and about or having a lie on!

Also this week, we're looking for your song to kickstart this year's Women's Mini Marathon...get your suggestions in to 53102/alison@todayfm.com and we'll be announcing the winner next week!