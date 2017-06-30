It's the biggest day of the Canadian year so of course, we had to allow our favourite Canadian (well....not including Justin Trudeau) a chance to celebrate it.

So, we're on the road again all the way to Monaghan and tomorrow from 8am, Alison will be live from the Diamond Restaurant at the front of the Westenra Arms Hotel. So make sure to pop by and say hi!

To celebrate Canada Day this year, Monaghan town will be turning into Little Canada. There'll be oodles of maple syrup and pancakes, maple leaf flags adorning the town, ice hockey demos and we'll be there to document it all.

And we've got an incredible competition this week for 2 tickets to Canada with thanks to Air Canada...so you really don't want to miss oot!

All that and great music, some of the big events taking place in Ireland over the coming weeks and of course, our little reader!

But the fun doesn't stop there, on Sunday, we'll be back in Dublin from 7am with Sunday Breakfast and we'll have our latest Cadbury hamper up for grabs!