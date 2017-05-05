It's the weekend...and it's time for Alison Curtis to kick-start your weekends with great tracks and chats.

Tomorrow from 8am, Alison will have the best events to head down to this weekend, Cooks Academy will be live in studio to give their top cooking tips...and Alison will be kicking off her search for the 'Best Coffee' in Ireland!

And on Sunday from 7, we'll be finding out about the Toddler Takeover taking place next Thursday and Anna Geary will be live in studio for a chat!

All that plus a chance to win an exclusive 'Weekend Breakfast' tote bag and of course, the best music to dance around the kitchen to.

You won't want to miss it!