I think like most parents of school aged kids when you realise that the Easter Break is two weeks long you panic a little! So about a month ago, I thought, what if I ask listeners to Weekend Breakfast on Today FM where should I go around Ireland and go to the places that they suggest. What would happen? A trip full of fantastic experiences and lasting memories is exactly what happened!

Monday

So on Monday April 10th we set out to a destination so many people raved about, Castlecomer Discovery Park in Co Kilkenny. We asked one of Joan’s classmates along with their mom and the excitement on the drive down was almost too much to take.

It was a sunny bright day and driving through the countryside of Kildare and Kilkenny there was so many magnificent views. When we got to the Discovery Park we were met by the lovely Nichola and crew, grabbed the best veggie soup (for the adults) and fish fingers (for the kids) and headed out to see what we could see.

First, we got to a junior assault course which Joan and her pal went around a dozen times, getting better at it each time and their confidence grew. Then we strolled through the Elf and Fairy village which was so well put together. My favourite part was a spin around the lake on a paddle boat. It was such a new and exciting experience for both Joan and her friend it was nice for the moms to see memories being made.

The staff at the park are so wonderful and I couldn’t recommend it highly enough for a day out for the whole family.

Our critic, six year old Joan says..."It was the mostest fun ever!”

Tuesday

Joan and I got into the car early and headed to Enniscorthy in Wexford. I wanted to check out The Wilds Cafe and Gallery, which is a seriously impressive collection of independent designers. We didn’t get to stay long as the draw of a of a bright red and blue slushy pop was too much to resist.

After stretching our legs we jumped into the car to make it in time for lunch to one of my favourite cafe’s D’Lush Cafe, in Wexford Town. It was nominated for Best Breakfast in Ireland by Weekend Breakfast Show listeners and rightfully so. There we were greeted by the lovely Amy and Eugene who had reserved Joan and I a table, fancy!

They served Joan a stack of pancakes bigger than her head and me the most delicious hummus, green and tabbouleh salad, yum. Wexford town is perfect for a stroll with so many galleries and independent shops, so that is exactly what we did!

Joan’s review of D’Lush Pancakes ‘they were totally delish!”

Then Joan and I jumped into the car and headed to Kelly’s Hotel in Rosslare. There is a reason so many people rate this as the best family friend hotel in Ireland. Our room was perfect, with views of the beach. The pool is totally designed for little paddlers, the perfect height and with a little waterfall to boot. Joan had a ball.

After the swim it was back to the room for a quick change to make it in time for the specially designed dining hour for the kids at 5:30. This is the absolute ideal set up.

The kids eat early, then are entertained with a mini disco followed by a supervised movie. All the while the parents can eat dinner (and have a glass of wine) in the same area stress free. I have never had the experience where by I wasn’t begging Joan to be a bit quieter in case she was disrupting other diners. This was total and utter bliss!!

Joan on Kelly’s hotel “I want to live here!”

Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, we raced down to Kelly’s buffet breakfast and Joan ate more than I think I have ever seen her eat at that time of the morning. Followed by a walk on the beach, made a few more pals and then we hit the road destined for Wells House and Gardens outside of Ballyedmond.

We arrived at Wells House and Gardens (a bit late!) again to be greeted by such warmth from all the staff. They fed us a big lunch each and a massive Easter Cupcake for Joan before sending us on our way to explore the vast gardens with dozens of fairy doors, the courtyard full of small, unique shops and to see an array of different farm animals.

We also made a stop off at a massive checkers and chess board, which mommy really loved! We spent hours there exploring and meeting loads of families in the playground. I took a picture which was all sun and sand and you would think was sent in Spain, not Ireland. The sunny southeast eh!

Joan on Wells House “I don’t want to leave.” (with some SERIOUS protesting!)

After exhausting ourselves we hopped into the car and drove to Dungarvan in Co Waterford. Joan was completely covered in ice cream and sun screen in the back of the car, sound asleep, as any kid should be on their holidays. In Dungarvan, we made a beeline for The Tannery and met the wonderful Daniel.

We checked into our apartment behind the cooking school and did a quick turn around to the restaurant for a truly mouth watering dinner. Paul and Marie were so kind to us that when Joan was being fussy they sorted out a second dinner for her! After a memorable meal Joan and I took yet another stroll and Dungarvan stole my heart. It is a place full of character, charm and fresh air.

Thursday

We pushed our luck and expected breakfast from The Tannery as well! Thankfully they were kind to us once again and it was delicious, setting us up for our journey back. But, we didn’t want to head home before stopping to see Ireland’s newest tourist attraction, The Greenway! We grabbed a coffee and (yet another) cupcake at the newly opened Coach House outside of Kilmacthomas.

We walked part of The Greenway, which is seriously impressive. I spotted a lot of mom’s and dad’s delighted that there is now space for their kids to run, walk or cycle in safety and to tire them out!

With Joan sufficiently pooped and missing her dad we hopped back into the car and drove home. It was a truly fantastic mini tour and a reminder of what an amazing country we live in. So many remarkable places to see and visit for people of all ages and with such a sense of hospitality driving those places.

Thank you so much to everyone we met along the way including this little guy!

Me in Waterford! With @liawia @todayfm first time holding a lamb ever pic.twitter.com/P8qVtRrfkz — alison curtis ⚡️ (@AlisonTodayFM) April 13, 2017

Joan’s thoughts “Lets do it again!!!”