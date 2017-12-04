There was great excitement around Today FM offices this Saturday when the brilliant Jeff Kinney popped by on his world trip celebrating ten years of Wimpy Kid along with the release of the 12th book in the series 'Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway'

via GIPHY

No one of course, was more excited than Alison Curtis who got to sit down with Jeff for a few minutes to chat about books, writing, making the move into movies and of course...what it's like to see your book translated into Irish.