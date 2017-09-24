It's always a pleasure having Travel Editor with www.Independent.ie, Pól Ó'Conghaile, call into studio, as he always has a pocketful of facts and a mind full of inspiration.

With Ireland's landscape in high demand as a location for various movies, we asked Pól in to tell us why exactly the 'Emerald Isle' is being chosen, and what are benefits being reaped. He also revealed some key filming sites to visit both at home, and abroad...

Fantasy sci-fi movies seem to be our bread and butter when it comes interest, with one of the biggest influxes being the hype created by Game of Thrones. Much of the remarkable TV series is filmed in and around Northern Ireland and there are about twenty six publicly accessible locations throughout.

We learned the real-life Irish whereabouts of 'Dragonstone', 'Pyke', the 'Iron Islands' and 'King's Road', and how the trees blown down during storm Gertrude were recycled in the most fantastic of fashions. The industry is worth millions to N.I!!

Pól then moved on to another one of our favourite franchises - Star Wars, where scenes from it's most recent editions, The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi were filmed on Skellig Michael (off the coast of Kerry).

Director JJ Abrams couldn't believed they were allowed to film there due to it's unspoiled beauty and historical nature, and was thrilled to be able to shoot various other parts on Malin Head and the Dingle Peninsula. But what's all this about fake rain?? The place is lit with merchandise and slogans like "May The Craic Be With You".

The travel enthusiast also had a look at explosion of tourism in Britain, where it is estimated that one in five tourists are prompted to come by movies like Harry Potter. He gives us an in-depth picture of the detail the Warner Brothers Studio Tour offers - and it's as impressive as!!

And what iconic Irish tourism list would be complete without Craggy Island's finest export, Father Ted. With TedFest going from strength to strength each year, and numerous landmarks from the series still drawing crowds, it's no wonder the legend lives on.

You can even pop in for tea at the parochial house itself for a mere €10, and enjoy guided walks from €25 (booking in advance is a must). See more on www.fathertedshouse.com

You can listen to the chat in full here:

You can listen to Weekend Breakfast, every weekend here on Today FM - Saturday Breakfast 8-11am & Sunday Breakfast 7-10am.