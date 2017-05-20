Revealed: Ireland's Best Coffee
We asked for your nominations, we asked you to vote and you voted for your favourite cup of coffee in Ireland in your THOUSANDS.
The top 10 was
The Fat Fox - Dublin 8, Dublin
Chez Christophe - Tralee, Kerry
The Wooden Spoon - Killaloe, Clare
Coffeewerk & Press - Galway, Galway
The Larder - Waterford, Waterford
Three Fools Coffee - Cork City, Cork
Moher Cottage - Liscannor, Clare
Two Boys Brew- Dublin 7, Dublin
And this morning we can reveal the top three...
In third place...The Fat Fox, Dublin 8
In second place...Cakeface in Kilkenny
And the WINNER of 'Best Coffee in Ireland' as voted for by the listeners is...
Moher Cottage in Liscannor, Co Clare!
Massive congratulations to all the team at Moher Cottage and to all of our entrants!