We asked for your nominations, we asked you to vote and you voted for your favourite cup of coffee in Ireland in your THOUSANDS.

The top 10 was

The Fat Fox - Dublin 8, Dublin

Chez Christophe - Tralee, Kerry

The Wooden Spoon - Killaloe, Clare

Coffeewerk & Press - Galway, Galway

The Larder - Waterford, Waterford

Three Fools Coffee - Cork City, Cork

23 Seats - Dundalk, Louth

Cakeface - Kilkenny, Kilkenny

Moher Cottage - Liscannor, Clare

Two Boys Brew- Dublin 7, Dublin

And this morning we can reveal the top three...

In third place...The Fat Fox, Dublin 8

In second place...Cakeface in Kilkenny

And the WINNER of 'Best Coffee in Ireland' as voted for by the listeners is...

Moher Cottage in Liscannor, Co Clare!

Massive congratulations to all the team at Moher Cottage and to all of our entrants!