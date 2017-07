You know the voice, you know the songs...and now's your chance to belt them out alongside Welsh superstar Bonnie Tyler.

The ballad icon spoke to Clare McKenna on Saturday Breakfast this morning about her career to date, bands she loves at the moment and how she's now a doctor!

All together now...ONCE UPON A TIME...

Bonnie Tyler will be at the Punchestown Music Festival which takes place on the 29th and 30th of July with headline acts Tom Jones and Culture Club.