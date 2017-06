Are you headed off on holidays and worrying about looking after the kids in the sun?

Maybe you're like us and UVA/UVB confuse you...

What's best to put on your skin? Factor 50 or 15?

The Skin Nerd, Jennifer Rock, was live in studio this morning with Alison Curtis on Saturday Breakfast to answer all of these questions...and also your questions on everything from eczema to rosacea.