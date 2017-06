In the third episode of Today F-EM, we tackle the issue of clothing and confidence.

Do you get a thrill from making new purchases? Have you some mortifying photos of fashion mistakes past? Do you equate confidence with clothing?

Alison Curtis chats to Roisin Reilly, Susan Keogh and Eimear Shannon about their own thoughts on clothing and confidence, admit some serious splurges and there's some pretty big revelations in there!