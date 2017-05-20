Times have changed massively in the past few years and as society moves on and we deal with new and unique stresses, Alison Curtis is looking back at the lives of young women in the past and ask the question...how is your life different from your mother?

Alison was joined again by Susan Keogh from the Today FM newsroom, producer Eimear Shannon and marketing manager Roisin Reilly to chat about their lives and where they're at versus their mothers at the same age.