Worried you missed the deadline for the VHI Women's Mini Marathon? Worry no more!

We're very excited to announce that the entry date has been extended until May 12th...so don't delay if you want to take part. And, in even more exciting news, the team at the VHI Women's Mini Marathon have confirmed that they are really really close to signing up their ONE MILLIONTH woman, and if you are the lucky woman, you could be in for a treat.

So, head to the website or check the Herald every Wednesday and Saturday to enter!

If you've already signed up, and you're worried about training or you're looking to use this as a means to change your lifestyle for good...David Gillick joined Alison in studio to chat all things nutrition and what you should be eating as we approach the big day. You'll find all of his information on the VHI Women's Mini Marathon app or website.

Alison also caught up with our first timer Roanna Harding who spoke about her own training and how she's getting on.

We're also looking for your #MyMiniMoments...so whether you remember someone shouting from the sidelines or that moment when you crossed the finish line, get in touch to Alison@todayfm.com