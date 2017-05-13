Following on from the massive success in our search for the 'Best Breakfast in Ireland', we were inspired. So, we're now back on the hunt for the 'Best Coffee in Ireland'.

Last weekend, Alison put the call-out to listeners of Weekend Breakfast to get in touch with their suggestions of the best place to get your hands on a decent cuppa Joe. And you responded, in your HUNDREDS.

It must be said, we needed some serious coffee to get through the list, but it has been narrowed down and we can now reveal the final 10 are...

The Fat Fox - Dublin 8, Dublin

Chez Christophe - Tralee, Kerry

The Wooden Spoon - Killaloe, Clare

Coffeewerk & Press - Galway, Galway

The Larder - Waterford, Waterford

Three Fools Coffee - Cork City, Cork

23 Seats - Dundalk, Louth

Cakeface - Kilkenny, Kilkenny

Moher Cottage - Liscannor, Clare

Two Boys Brew- Dublin 7, Dublin

Now, it's back over to you...we need your votes for the 'Best Coffee In Ireland'.

We'll be announcing the winners next week on 'Weekend Breakfast'!