Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has apologised for disrespecting the tribute to the Munich air disaster.

He admits that a tweet which emanated from his account while he was attending a memorial service at Old Trafford was "totally unacceptable".

He joined the rest of his teammates for the event at Old Trafford on the 60th anniversary of the Munich air disaster.

The minute's silence began at 3:04pm, the exact time to the minute that the plane carrying the 'Busby Babes' crashed. 23 people, including 8 members of the Manchester United squad were killed in the tragedy.

At 3.07pm, a post was sent from Lingard's Twitter account replying to a message about the video game FIFA 18. The tweet was quickly deleted after users responded angrily to the lack of respect shown by the tweet.

Lingard apologised on Tuesday evening, insisting the message was sent by someone else with access to his twitter account.

"A member of my media team inadvertently replied to a tweet this afternoon on my Twitter profile during the Munich memorial service at Old Trafford.

"I was unaware as I was attending the service at the time, and don't condone the post or the timing in any way.

"The post has now been deleted, and I'd like to apologise for any upset caused, this is totally unacceptable and does not reflect my personality or view on this emotional day."