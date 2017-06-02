Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has added ten players to his squad ahead of Sunday's friendly against Uruguay at the Aviva.

Keiren Westwood, John O'Shea, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Stephen Ward, Glenn Whelan, Harry Arter, Aiden McGeady, Jonny Hayes and Jon Walters have come into camp and did some light training in Dublin earlier on.

Stephen Quinn is there to train only while the goalscorer in the 3-1 defeat to Mexico, Stephen Gleeson has left the squad to get married.

The 10 players overall will add to the 19-man panel that travelled to New Jersey for the game at the MetLife Stadium.

Martin O'Neill spoke to FAI TV:

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Keiren Westwood, Colin Doyle

Defenders: Cyrus Christie, Alex Pearce, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, John O'Shea, Kevin Long, Andy Boyle, John Egan, Stephen Ward

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady, Eunan O'Kane, Glenn Whelan, Harry Arter, Conor Hourihane, Alan Browne, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Daryl Horgan, Wes Hoolahan, Callum O'Dowda, James McClean, Jonny Hayes

Forwards: Jonathan Walters, Daryl Murphy, David McGoldrick