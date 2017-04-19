Lions head coach Warren Gatland has included 11 Ireland internationals in his squad to tour New Zealand this summer. The forwards named in the 41 man squad are Jack McGrath, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, CJ Stander, Sean O’Brien and Peter O’Mahony.

Gatland has also selected Conor Murray, Jonathan Sexton, Robbie Henshaw and Jared Payne. Simon Zebo, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose and Donnacha Ryan are among those to miss out.

Wales back row Sam Warburton will captain the side once again having skippered the squad in the series win over Australia four years ago. Warburton is one of 12 Welsh players included in the squad. There are 16 players from Six Nations champions England and two from Scotland.

Forwards:

Rory Best (Ireland)

Dan Cole (England)

Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Jamie George (England)

Iain Henderson (Ireland)

Maro Itoje (England)

Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

George Kruis (England)

Courtney Lawes (England)

Joe Marler (England)

Jack McGrath (Ireland)

Ross Moriarty (Wales)

Sean O'Brien (Ireland)

Peter O'Mahony (Ireland)

Ken Owens (Wales)

Kyle Sinckler (England)

CJ Stander (Ireland)

Justin Tipuric (Wales)

Billy Vunipola (England)

Mako Vunipola (England)

Sam Warburton (Wales)

Backs: