Have we been too negative about Ireland in recent months? Pondered Eoin Sheahan, his youthful featured unburdened by the pain of following the fortunes of the Republic of Ireland.

Maybe we have he concluded. He was so sure that he took note of every positive aspect of the performance in the 1-0 loss to Wales.

To combat this cockeyed optimism, I took note of every single negative that has crossed my mind since last night’s match at the Aviva Stadium between the Republic of Ireland and Wales. Here are the results: