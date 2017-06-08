A quartet of players from the Emerald isle will take to the field with the British and Irish Lions in Saturday's New Zealand tour match against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Ireland players Conor Murray, Peter O'Mahony, Sean O'Brien and Tadhg Furlong will get their first starts of the Lions tour against the Crusaders.

England's Owen Farrell starts at fly-half.

Warren Gatland's side will be looking to bounce back from the surprise defeat to another Super Rugby franchise, the Blues.

Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones will captain the side.

CJ Stander, Jack McGrath and Johnny Sexton are among the replacements.

Gwan the boys.

15 Stuart Hogg – Glasgow Warriors, Scotland,

14 George North – Northampton Saints, Wales,

13 Jonathan Davies – Scarlets, Wales,

12 Ben Te’o – Worcester Warriors, England,

11 Liam Williams – Scarlets, Wales,

10 Owen Farrell – Saracens, England,

9 Conor Murray – Munster, Ireland,

1 Mako Vunipola – Saracens, England,

2 Jamie George – Saracens, England,

3 Tadhg Furlong – Leinster, Ireland,

4 Alun Wyn Jones (capt) – Ospreys, Wales,

5 George Kruis – Saracens, England,

6 Peter O’Mahony – Munster, Ireland,

7 Sean O’Brien – Leinster, Ireland,

8 Taulupe Faletau – Bath Rugby, Wales,

Replacements

16 Ken Owens – Scarlets, Wales,

17 Jack McGrath – Leinster, Ireland,

18 Dan Cole – Leicester, England,

19 Maro Itoje – Saracens, England,

20 CJ Stander – Munster, Ireland,

21 Rhys Webb – Ospreys, Wales,

22 Johnny Sexton – Leinster, Ireland,

23 Anthony Watson – Bath Rugby, England,