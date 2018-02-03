Leinster and Irish international rugby star Adam Byrne appears to be nearing a return to fitness following a knee surgery he underwent in late 2017.



Speaking to Neil Treacy on TodayFM's Scrum Saturday, the winger said he was initially against the idea of going under the knife, but was left with little choice after the non-surgical options didn't work, a choice he's seeing the benefits of now.



"It's looking really positive since the surgery. It was kind of niggly during the November series and I tried to rehab it without surgery, but unfortunately that was the only route. So a little keyhole and it's feeling really good so I'm hoping to be back pretty soon".



Byrne didn't have an exact return date in mind, but didn't rule out a return before Leinster's European Champions Cup quarter-final with Saracens on April 1st when questioned on the possibility.



"As you can see, Leinster are going so well at the moment. There's a lot of strength and depth in every position, so I'm just first going to try get back training, try to train well, then try push my way back into the team from there".



The 23-year-old has suffered a number of injuries, including a fractured ankle, a torn bicep, and a broken fibula, which have hampered his progress since making his club debut for Leinster as an 18-year-old back in 2012.



Despite this, the Kildare winger remains optimistic and can look at the longevity of a player like Keith Earls, who's playing some of the best rugby of his career in his 30s having overcome injury setbacks of his own. Byrne can look at the success of the Moyross man and know he has plenty of time to make an impact on the international stage as long as he prepares with the utmost professionalism.



"I'd say every club has their players, the ultimate professionals, and you look at the stuff they kind of do and measures they go to, Rob Kearney is the same, and Isa Nacewa. I've been really impressed with Keith as well.



"I came into the November set-up, and it was quite daunting coming in. I was quite nervous, there's a lot of new stuff to learn. Keith being from Munster though he was was quite nice, he sat down with me and went through whatever moves I needed and anything I needed to clear up he was always there listening and eager to help, so it's really good to see him going well, and I'm sure he'll do well over the next couple of weeks".