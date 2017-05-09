Dick Advocaat has been named Netherlands coach for the third time, with Ruud Gullit as his assistant. The Dutch Football Association confirmed the appointments at a press conference in Zeist this morning. The former Sunderland and Rangers boss, who turns 70 in September, will become his country's oldest national coach.

Danny Blind failed to lead the Dutch to Euro 2016 and was sacked in March after defeat to Bulgaria in the World Cup qualifiers. Netherlands have lost two of their opening five Group A games and sit fourth place, already six points behind leaders France and three behind second-placed Sweden.

Advocaat is currently with Turkish club Fenerbahce so interim boss Fred Grim will remain in charge until Advocaat and Gullit join together, which is expected to be after Fenerbahce's involvement in the Turkish Cup is over.

Advocaat's two previous spells as national boss were from 1992-1994 and 2002-2004 and he's also had three stints as assistant.

Former captain Gullit, 54, won the last five of his 66 caps towards the end of Advocaat's first reign, before a dispute between the two in the build-up to the 1994 World Cup signalled the end of Gullit's international career.