Aidan O’Shea has been left out of the Mayo team for their Connacht Championship opener against Sligo at MacHale Park on Sunday.

Last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists have named a team that sees five changes to the side that lost the replay to Dublin at Croke Park in October.

Ger Cafferkey is back at full back, while Fergal Boland will make his Championship debut in the number 10 shirt.

Boland won the Under 21 All Ireland last year and the Nicky Rackard Cup with the County’s hurlers.

O’Shea missed most of Mayo’s League campaign due to an ankle injury, but made a major impact when he came off the bench against Donegal.

He helped the Westerners come from 4 points down to claim a 2 point victory in a game that could have decider their Division 1 status.

MAYO

David Clarke Chris Barrett Ger Cafferkey Keith Higgins Colm Boyle Lee Keegan Patrick Durcan Seamus O’Shea Tom Parsons Fergal Boland Diarmuid O’Connor Conor O’Shea Kevin McLoughlin Cillian O’Connor Andy Moran

Sligo have kept faith with the team that began their win over New York in the Bronx.

SLIGO