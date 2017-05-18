Aidan O'Shea left out of Mayo team for Championship opener
Aidan O’Shea has been left out of the Mayo team for their Connacht Championship opener against Sligo at MacHale Park on Sunday.
Last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists have named a team that sees five changes to the side that lost the replay to Dublin at Croke Park in October.
Ger Cafferkey is back at full back, while Fergal Boland will make his Championship debut in the number 10 shirt.
Boland won the Under 21 All Ireland last year and the Nicky Rackard Cup with the County’s hurlers.
O’Shea missed most of Mayo’s League campaign due to an ankle injury, but made a major impact when he came off the bench against Donegal.
He helped the Westerners come from 4 points down to claim a 2 point victory in a game that could have decider their Division 1 status.
MAYO
- David Clarke
- Chris Barrett
- Ger Cafferkey
- Keith Higgins
- Colm Boyle
- Lee Keegan
- Patrick Durcan
- Seamus O’Shea
- Tom Parsons
- Fergal Boland
- Diarmuid O’Connor
- Conor O’Shea
- Kevin McLoughlin
- Cillian O’Connor
- Andy Moran
Sligo have kept faith with the team that began their win over New York in the Bronx.
SLIGO
- Aidan Devaney
- Ross Donavan
- Charlie Harrison
- Eoin McHugh
- Keelan Cawley
- Brendan Egan
- John Kelly
- Paddy O'Connor
- Adrian McIntyre
- Neil Ewing
- Mark Breheny
- Kyle Cawley
- Stephen Coen
- Pat Hughes
- Adrian Marren