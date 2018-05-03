Alberto Moreno says team mate Mohamed Salah continues to surprise him on the pitch because he puts in minimal effort in training.

The striker has had a sensational first season at Anfield scoring 43 goals and notching 13 assists in all competitions.

He’s added to his trophy case by claiming both the PFA Players' Player of the Year and the English Football Writers Player of the Year awards.

Salah has been a mainstay in the Reds XI and has only missed four matches in all competitions in 2017-18.

The Reds are daring to dream after overcoming Roma 7-6 on aggregate to book their date with Real Madrid in the Champions League decider.

Moreno admits Salah saves his energy for matches and his performances on the field surprise his team mates who train with him week to week:

"Salah's an incredible guy. He's having an extraordinary year," Moreno is quoted in El Partidazo.

The Champions League final takes place on May 26th which will be during a fasting period observed by Salah.

"I think Salah trains at 20% because he's scared of injuring himself. Now it's Ramadan, I'll eat and drink for him, that's something I can do!"

"I still don't believe I'm going to play a Champions League final," he said. "We have a great squad and we're going to fight for the Champions League.

"You have to tell Klopp to put me in the final! Every player wants to play. I lost my first-team place because of injury. But now is not the time for that. Now is something to enjoy."