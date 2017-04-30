All Blacks captain Kieran Read has emerged as a doubt to face the British and Irish Lions this summer, after undergoing surgery on a broken thumb.

The powerful number 8, who has 97 caps for New Zealand, suffered the injury in the Crusaders' 48-21 win against the Cheetahs in Super Rugby this weekend, before having surgery on the problem in a Bloemfontein hospital.

They're putting an estimated recovery time of six weeks on the injury, and while that's two weeks before the first test in Auckland, it leaves very little time for Read to get back up to speed.

The former World Player of the Year is unlikely to feature when the Lions take on his Super Rugby side the Crusaders in Christchurch on June 10th, with assistant coach Jason Ryan describing the injury as "extremely disappointing for Kieran and the All Blacks".

He continued: "The guy has worked so hard off the field to get his hand right from the surgery he had during the offseason and has been world class since returning to the field."

Who knows though, maybe Read just doesn't want to have to face Tadhg Furlong again?

Tadhg Furlong goes on the rampage.



Franks, Retallick, Read all left on the ground. pic.twitter.com/kz3gtQ6FaO — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) November 20, 2016

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen will also be sweating on the fitness of versatile forward Jerome Kaino, who is also set for six weeks on the sidelines after knee surgery.

Next step for Hansen will be to buy some bubble-wrap for Beauden Barrett.