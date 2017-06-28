New Zealand have named their team for Saturday's second Test against the Lions in Wellington. Steve Hanson has made two changes from the 30-15 win in the first test with Waisake Naholo and Anton Lienert-Brown coming into the backline for the injured Ryan Crotty and Ben Smith, so Israel Dagg moves to full back. Lions coach Warren Gatland will name his team in the early hours of the morning.

New Zealand team:

I Dagg; W Naholo, A Lienert-Brown, S B Williams, R Ioane; B Barrett, A Smith;

J Moody, C Taylor, O Franks, B Retallick, S Whitelock, J Kaino, S Cane, K Read (capt).

Replacements: N Harris, W Crockett, C Faumuina, S Barrett, A Savea, TJ Perenara, A Crruden, N Laumape.