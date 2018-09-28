Some hurling purists aren't the biggest fans of Super 11's Hurling but the players of today and international sports fans love it.

Developed specifically by the GPA in conjunction with the GAA, it allows for hurling to be played in stadiums all over the world where the pitch size is smaller than a traditional hurling pitch.

Some of the country's best players are Boston bound again this November for a restaging of the tournament at the iconic Fenway Park home of the Boston Redsox baseball team.

Last year Clare took the 'Players Championship' trophy and this year they are back with arch rivals, neighbours and All Ireland Champions Limerick, Cork and Wexford also making the trip for the event in Boston on November 18th.

The Fenway Hurling Classic will involve two semi-finals lasting 40 minutes with the winners proceeding to the final on the same day.

Limericks All Ireland winning corner back Sean Finn is one of the travelling party but the UL graduate has more on his mind than meeting exiles from his native county in Boston.

While he has been able to enjoy the summer now that he's graduated in Business from Castletroy, ahead of the 2019 season pre training regime, the Bruff clubman has the small matter of his career to think about and has thrown a shout out down the line via this channel to see if he can land a new gig!

Someone with the best seat on the plane is former Clare All Ireland winner Conor Ryan who has left high finance behind for the moment to project manage the trip to Boston next month.

The Cratloe native made the point that the Yanks find it hard to get their heads around the fact that these 'crazy Irish guys' run around a pitch without any padding!

If you have any friends or relations in that neck of the woods tell them the Irish are coming!