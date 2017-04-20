Anderlecht hold unusual warm up for Europa League clash at Old Trafford
Anderlecht’s preparations for tonight’s clash with Manchester United have included a training session at a local park.
The Belgian squad were spotted having a kick about just hours before heading to Old Trafford for the second leg of their Europa League quarter final.
Anderlecht scored a late equaliser to draw 1 all in the opening leg in Belgium last week, and if they win tonight, more top teams could be found training in public spaces.
@ManUtd @MENnewsdesk Anderlecht training in Castlefield for tonight's game!! #manchester pic.twitter.com/hgFMg8EhbJ— RobP (@robpim1982) April 20, 2017