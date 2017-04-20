Belgians spotted having a kick about in a Manchester park

Anderlecht’s preparations for tonight’s clash with Manchester United have included a training session at a local park.

The Belgian squad were spotted having a kick about just hours before heading to Old Trafford for the second leg of their Europa League quarter final.

Anderlecht scored a late equaliser to draw 1 all in the opening leg in Belgium last week, and if they win tonight, more top teams could be found training in public spaces.

 

 