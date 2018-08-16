It's that time of year again.

Hype and hysteria over the 2018 All Ireland senior hurling final is going into overdrive as Galway look to record back to back titles for the first time 30 years and Limerick look to land Liam for the first time since 1973.

To give you a sense of the demand on Shannonside, all 20,000 tickets for the big screen showing of the final at the Gaelic Grounds have been snapped up.

Unfortunately when there is such demand, there are unscrupulous types looking to take advantage.

Online sites selling phantom tickets or profiteering by touts.

It's prompted Croke Park to issue an edict and urged a 'buyer beware warning' to anyone who doesn't have the precious bit of cardboard yet.

'Tickets for GAA All-Ireland Finals are distributed directly to our Clubs and County Committees. Any tickets being sold in excess of face value on touting websites that are brought to the attention of the GAA will be automatically cancelled.' said their statement.

'The Association also routinely monitors ticket touting websites and where possible, endeavours to establish the original source of the tickets,taking action where necessary. We look forward to the co-operation of our members and supporters in this matter and urge everyone to purchase tickets from official sources only.' so there!

This season has reignited memories of what have been dubbed 'hurling's revolution years' in the 90's so it is fitting that some of the stars of that era will be honoured this weekend.

All credit to those that have been named but where is the man that made blue bandages famous - Eire Og Annacarty and Tipp attacker Pat Fox!

Here's my argument!

This initiative is in light of the fact that Kilkenny won back to back All-Ireland senior titles in 1992 and 1993 - which presents a break in the traditional jubilee team roll of honour ceremony on the big day.

The 90s began with impressive titles for the dominant trio of Liam MacCarthy Cup winners in Cork, Tipperary and Kilkenny between 1990 and 1993.

But Offaly’s sensational comeback victory over Limerick in the 1994 final ushered in a new era of drama.

In 1995 Clare won Munster for the first time in 63 years, and then their first All-Ireland senior hurling crown in 81 years that September - winning those titles again in 1997.

In between was a memorable All-Ireland title for Wexford in 1996 – their first crown since 1968.

Offaly would triumph over Kilkenny in a sensational final in 1998 before a young Cork team of future legends would emerge on the landscape to win in 1999.

For colour, drama, excitement and entertainment, hurling was on a new pedestal with huge crowds flocking to the game. A group of senior GAA Correspondents under the chairmanship of Uachtarán CLG John Horan presided over the selection of a team of players who contributed enormously to this iconic period in hurling’s rich history.

Hurling Team of the 1990s

1) Damien Fitzhenry (Wexford) In a golden age for goalkeepers, the long-serving Model County net minder had nerves of steel and was ultra-reliable and was a class apart.

2) Brian Corcoran (Cork) Played corner back as a teenager in the 1992 final defeat by Kilkenny and all who saw the Erin’s Own man knew he was something special. Had a glittering dual star career and was hurler of the year in 1992 and 1999.

3) Brian Lohan (Clare) Totemic figure in a great Clare team who did so much to define this period. A defiant full back and gatekeeper, his sweeping clearances were cheered like scores by the Banner fans.

4) Martin Hanamy (Offaly) Heroic figure in the full back line who regularly was handed the toughest man marking jobs going, but displayed guile and craft to come out on top.

5) Brian Whelahan (Offaly) The poster boy of his generation, hurler of the year in 1994 and 1998 - a man who was picked on the GAA Team of the Millennium on the back of stellar displays for Offaly and also his club Birr.

6) Seánie McMahon (Clare) Yet another pivotal figure on an iconic Clare team and hurler of the year in 1995. Strong and stylish, McMahon was a great competitor and leader, and also a magnificent striker of long range frees.

7) Liam Dunne (Wexford) A fearless competitor who gave many years of distinguished service for his club Oulart the Ballaghand also for the mighty Models and played a crucial role in Wexford’s 1996 path to glory. Three-time all-star.

8) Ciarán Carey (Limerick) A force of nature and a joy to watch, Carey was an accomplished performer in several positions and a hurling natural who was regularly at the heart of Limerick’s best work.

9) Michael Coleman (Galway) Made his championship debut tin 1988, the last time that Galway won the two-in-a-row, he remained a powerful presence at midfield for nearly a decade, during which he won two All-Stars.

10) Martin Storey (Wexford) Inspirational captain of the Wexford team who were dancing at the cross roads of MacCarthy Cup glory in 1996. A natural leader who was at his best in big games. A three-time all-star.

11) Gary Kirby (Limerick) A four-time all-star, he is one of the icons of this unforgettable era. Was a heroic figure for Limerick and could always be relied upon to slot crucial scores from play and placed balls.

12) Jamesie O’Connor (Clare) Provided the polish and class to a thunderous Clare attack. His rampaging runs and unerring accuracy from out on the wing were hallmarks of the Banner and their success.

13) Michael Cleary (Tipperary) A survivor from the initial Premier breakthrough teams of the late 80s, Cleary was a forward genius who on his day was simply unmarkable. A four-time all-star.

14) DJ Carey (Kilkenny) Whenever a debate is held about the game’s greatest players DJ will always be mentioned. He was the standout attacking threat of the decade and his eye for great goals has never been equaled. Twice hurler of the year and holder of nine all-stars across four forward positions.

15) Johnny Dooley (Offaly) The Seir Kieran man is part of a great Offaly hurling family who backboned so much glory for the Faithful. Johnny was a stylish operator who was a crucial provider of scores from frees and play.

Enjoy the day lads!