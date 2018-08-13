So Tyrone senior footballers can plan now for their first All Ireland final in 10 years after their 1-13 to 15 point win over Monaghan.

It sets up the first Dublin v Tyrone final since 1995 when Jim Gavin was playing and the Dubs were one point winners and the game was radically different.

In the end the Tyrone Monaghan Semi was exciting, but man it was a tough watch for large parts of the game as the Ulster rivals slugged it out.

Monaghan so close, leading with seven minutes left, when this happened.

What a finish from Tyrone's Niall Sludden! Rattles the net! pic.twitter.com/DQNgGUDPm0 — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 12, 2018

So what will the Dubs make of it all?

To be fair to Dublin they have an incredible system right now which seems to choke oppositions into coughing up scores and creating vast amounts of space for their runners to kick points.

If Dublin just turn up and do what they have been doing for the past 4 years they should be standing on the steps of the Hogan with Sam once again to record what would represent an incredible achievement in the modern era.

But for those planning their downfall, and that's Mickey Harte right now, where are the areas to exploit?

But is there a lesson in Galways defeat to the Dubs for the chasers?

When Damien Comer hit the back of the net in the first half, it looked like the Westerners might be onto something.

But with a missed penalty, missed frees and wides they must have left at least 1-5 on the pitch heading in for the oranges and bananas at half time.

One thing that gets me though is the way teams are now setting up for attack.

Has the blanket system curbed all natural attacking ability?

I was at the last league match between Galway and Kildare in Newbridge and I'm no expert in coaching at any level but it felt like a rugby match.

Both sets of forwards recycling the ball through the phases, sideways and backwards instead of opting for a pot.

With so much at stake nowadays, managers are probably of the view that you shouldnt have a go until you are sure of the shot or until you have a greater than 50 per cent chance of success.

Fair enough.

But several times in the Galway game their forwards had one of the best ballwinners and players in the country roaming free around the square and opted to go backwards or sideways rather than lob it into Damien Comer even AFTER he had got a great opening goal.

The clue is in the name.

Unless those trying to overcome the Dubs use their forwards, as forwards and not as defenders they haven't a hope.

To be fair Tyrone 2018, looks to be better equipped to handle the challenge than 12 months ago and they got some great long range points against Monaghan.

Mickey Harte will have his work cut out to come up with a winning strategy but if the forward plan involves going sideways or backwards instead of advancing on the Dublin parallelogram they're likely to finish second best.