Arsenal have secured their first signing of the summer.

The Gunners have announced the arrival of Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer, with the left back signing a "long term" contract at the club.

The 23-year-old is believed to have signed on with Arsene Wenger's side until 2022, having spent his full professional career to date at Schalke.

He made 94 league appearances for the German club and a further 23 in the Champions League and Europa League. He also scored an impressive eight goals for the club in last season's league campaign, which saw them finish 10th in the table.

Kolasinac previously played international football for Germany at underage level, before switching allegiance to Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is his parents' homeland. He made his Bosnia debut in 2013, before going on to represent them at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He also started for the Bosnians at the Aviva Stadium in their Euro 2016 playoff defeat to the Republic of Ireland in 2015.