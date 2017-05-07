Liverpool 0 Southampton 0

For the fourth time this season Liverpool failed to score against Southampton which also means Jurgen Klopp has yet to win a game against the Saints. The Reds knew a win would move them one step closer to securing Champions League football next season but they couldn't take all three points for a third home game in a row.

Liverpool had the best chance to win the game in the second half when they were awarded a penalty in the 65th minute after Southampton's Jack Stephens was judged to have handled the ball. However James Milner, who had scored seven penalties from seven this season, saw his effort saved by Fraser Forster.

The draw was enough to move the Reds up to third, above Manchester City, on 70 points but Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand. The positive news for Liverpool is that they will guarantee a top four finish if they win their two remaining games against West Ham and Middlesbrough because of what happened at the Emirates.

Arsenal 2 Manchester United 0

Arsenal ended Manchester United's 25-match unbeaten run in the league but more importantly it keeps their top four hopes alive. It was also Arsene Wenger's first league win over Jose Mourinho at the 13th attempt.

Both sides had chances in the first half but David de Gea was the busier of the two goalkeepers. Arsenal opened the scoring nine minutes into the second half when Granit Xhaka's long range strike looped over De Gea with the aid of deflection off the back of Ander Herrera. Three minutes later former United striker Danny Welbeck doubled the lead when he headed home a cross from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Welbeck has now scored in each of his last three appearances against United in all competitions.

The result means Arsenal remain in sixth place but are two points off United in fifth and six points off Manchester City in fourth, with a game in hand over both teams. The Gunners travel to Southampton and Stoke over the next six days knowing two wins would close the gap on Liverpool to a point before the Reds face West Ham next Sunday.

United travel to Tottenham in the league next weekend but before that they host Celta Vigo in the second leg of their Europa League semi final. That looks like their best route to the Champions League next season.