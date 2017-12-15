The last time we featured Arsenal on Premier League Live, the Gunners beat Tottenham 2-0 in the North London derby. Arsene Wenger's side fully deserved the win on November 18 and it was easily their most impressive performance of the season. Arsenal followed that win by taking maximum points away to Burnley and at home to Huddersfield. Wenger would have been confident they could topple Manchester United but a combination of sloppy defending and clinical finishing from United saw Jose Mourinho's side leave North London with a 3-1 win. Arsenal have drawn their last two league games but if ever there was a match to get them back on track, this is it.

Newcastle have picked up just one point in their last eight league matches and there's even a chance they could be in the relegation zone if some of the teams below them win this weekend. The Magpies have lost nine successive league games against Arsenal. The uncertainty surrounding the possible takeover at Newcastle isn't helping and Rafa Benitez will be hoping the deal is done before the transfer window opens so he can strengthen his squad. Jamaal Lascelles is back from injury which should help and Republic of Ireland international Rob Elliot could get a recall after some uninspiring performances from Karl Darlow.

Ron Jones and Brian Kerr will be in the commentary box for us at the Emirates.

Former Republic of Ireland international Shay Given will be this week's guest in the Boot Room. He'll be looking back on his 12 years at Newcastle which included a Champions League win over Barcelona, playing in an FA Cup final and also missing out on a place in the starting 11 for a cup final.

